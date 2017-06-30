Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Blue Square Consultants to represent Shandong Tourism in India Shandong, an eastern coastal province of People’s Republic of China, has appointed Mumbai based Blue Square Consultants (BSC) as its sales and marketing representative in India with immediate effect.



Zhang Mingchi, Deputy Director General, Shandong Tourism Development Commission commented, “India has immense potential and is one of our key markets. In last couple of years we have witnessed an increase in inquires to travel to Shandong and hence to further augment the growth we needed to partner with a representative company who has the expertise in the travel and tourism sector. We are excited at the prospect to associate with Blue Square consultants and hope we collectively promote this stunning unexplored destination of Shandong in India.”



Commenting on the development, Lubaina Sheerazi, COO, Blue Square Consultants said, “With beautiful natural landscapes and numerous historical and cultural relics, Shandong has rich tourist resources and we are pleased to promote this unique destination to the discerning travellers in India. The current travel scenario in India has changed by leaps and bounds as Indian travellers today are more evolved and are open to travelling to exotic and unexplored destinations. Although this segment is niche, there is a lot of potential that we are foreseeing and we are certain that with its enticing string of tourist attractions, Shandong will soon be on every Indian traveler’s bucket list.”



