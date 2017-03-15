Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Bollywood actress shares her ‘Awe-stralia’ experiences Tourism Australia partnered with India’s online travel giant, MakeMyTrip.com, to produce three videos featuring Bollywood actress Diana Penty visiting iconic attractions, participating in uniquely Australian activities, and indulging in food and wine experiences.



Created along three major themes - Adventure, Romance and the Best of Australia – two of the three videos have been launched on YouTube and promoted to MakeMyTrip's over 2 million Facebook fans and 60,000 Twitter followers.



The project was in partnership with Visit Victoria, Destination New South Wales & Tourism and Events Queensland.

