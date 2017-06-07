Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Brand USA educates agents with “Discover America” workshops across India Brand USA successfully completed a string of educational seminars across 10 major cities in India. Held between November 2016 to April 2017, the Brand USA ‘Discover America’ Educational Seminars had over 1000 travel agents and tour operators from New Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, in attendance.



With the aim to inspire travellers to explore the United States of America’s boundless possibilities, these seminars provide in-depth knowledge on products and attractions that are available for leisure and MICE visitors. The travel agent training program also serves as a platform for one on one interaction and to renew ongoing relationships, whilst simultaneously establishing new ones.



The ‘Discover America’ Educational Seminars also focused on the USA Discovery Program – an innovative and interactive online training course that provides tour operators with the knowledge and skills needed to enhance their products and sell trips to the USA more effectively. Currently, over 2,500 travel agents across India have registered on the USA Discovery Program and are now ‘USA Specialists’.



In addition to Brand USA, the seminars also included presentations by multiple US destinations and were also attended by representatives from the U.S. Consulate and U.S. Commercial Services, who updated attendees on visa processes for leisure and MICE travellers from India.



Sheema Vohra, Managing Director, Brand USA India, commented, "The Brand USA 'Discover America' Educational Seminars provide a great platform for the travel industry to learn about diverse facets of the destination. These presentations give them an insight on new products and regions, plus updates on those that they are already selling to their clients. We are very pleased at the tremendous interest and support for destination USA, from our Indian travel trade partners."



