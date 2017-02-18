Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Brand USA plans to host maiden ‘Mega FAM’ for Indian trade this year Air India shows interest to partner for this initiative Brand USA, the agency entrusted with destination marketing and promotion activities of USA globally, as part of taking the trade engagement in India one step forward, is planning to host its maiden ‘Mega FAM’ for eligible trade members from India this year. Top agents for the Mega FAM will be identified through the online training programmes and multiple itineraries will be created to take them for an “immersive real life” experiences to equip them to sell special interest travel programmes in the US in the India market.



Informing this, Chris Thompson, President & CEO of Brand USA, said that Mega FAM is something that the agency is keen to introduce in India this year. “We have organised Mega FAMs for the UK market for four consecutive years successfully. It is the most immersive real experience travel programme,” he said. He also informed that India’s national carrier, Air India, has evinced interest to partner with Brand USA for the first-ever Mega FAM. “Air India has liked the concept and raised their hands to partner, but nothing has been finalised yet,” he informed.



Thompson said that Brand USA has broadened their online training programme with niche modules to gain specific ‘badges’ which are city specific, state specific, lifestyle interest specific, etc. “Our role is to engage, educate, train and inspire travel trade continuously through online training programmes,” he said.



In 2015, for which Brand USA has complete yearly figures, 1.13 million Indians visited the USA, which was good 17% growth over 2014. While India is the 11th source market in terms of visitor numbers, in terms of travel spent, the country ranks 7th with USD 12 billion. As per the latest figures available till July, 2016, Indian visitations have registered a growth of 7.5%. Thompson expressed the hope that the Indian market growth would touch the expected 9 to 10% growth at the final count which is yet to come. “As per our national tourist office forecast between 2015 and 2021, Indian arrivals are expected to grow 72%, second only to China.”



When invited his attention to new Administration's move to regulate travel to the US, Thompson said that "nothing has changed so far on the ground" although many changes have been proposed."The beauty of our country and the government is that all issues are open for debate, discussion, etc. US continue to be aspirational and compelling destination as ever," he said.



