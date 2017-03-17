Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Brand USA rolls out new consumer campaign & website in nine inbound source markets Brand USA, the destination-marketing organization for the United States has unveiled a new consumer campaign and website, www.gousa.in, as the organization works to increase inbound tourism to the United States. Through this new interactive campaign, “See How Far You Can Go,” Brand USA illustrates the diversity of the United States and invites travellers to share their own unique experiences.



The “See How Far You Can Go” consumer campaign spans a variety of advertising and media platforms including, online videos, out-of-home signage, high impact online display ads, and social media posts that will drive awareness of the new campaign and inspire visitation to the USA.



In an era of likes, tweets and #latergrams, social networks are one of the most influential forces driving travel planning today. The campaign, which will run across Facebook, Instagram, and various digital networks, will help potential travelers discover the variety of experiences, hidden gems, and off-the-beaten-path destinations available throughout the USA.



"As storytellers we want to provide prospective travellers with the most compelling content that not only inspires them to visit, but also motivates them to plan a trip," said Christopher L. Thompson, President and CEO of Brand USA. "Our new campaign meets travellers where they are and challenges them to see how far they can go on their USA experience."



