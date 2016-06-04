Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Cambodia Tourism conducts 3-city roadshow in India Cambodia Tourism recently conducted its roadshow, first time in Mumbai. This roadshow was followed by similar events in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The idea to organise the three-city roadshow was to promote respective organisations, market and sell tour packages, and exchange informations on current and future development of tourism and aviation partners, and to attract Indian travellers to Cambodia. The roadshow was organised at Sahara Star Hotel with more than 80 travel agents attending the event.



Kong Roatlomang, Deputy General Director, Ministry of Tourism, Cambodia; Nathalie Cheron, Route Development Consultant, Cambodia Airports; Sopontara PICHR, Route Development Manager, Cambodia Airports; Patrine TAY, Marketing and Sales Director, Cambodia Airports, and Heeseong LEE, Sales and Marketing Manager, Sky Angkor Airlines, were present to give an insight on destination Cambodia.



“We welcomed 1,900 arrivals from India in 2015, which is an increase of over 250% since 2007, on average 100 arrivals per day compared to 21 arrivals in 2007. Such an encouraging response made us come to India and attract more tourists to Cambodia and strengthen the bond with the country with which we share relations since ages,” said Cheron.



“Cambodia has a lot to offer to its visitors like the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Angkor Wat, and one of the seven wonders of world, promoting eco-tourism through coastal areas of various Cambodian Islands, one of the biggest Volcanic Lakes in world, Lake Yeak Loam and hots prings like Te Tuek Pus. The country is also famous for hosting Asian Golf tour and martial arts,” said Roatlomang. “Cities like Phnom Penh, Siem Reap are popular for MICE and PATA events.”



There are connecting flights from all 5 metropolitan Indian cities to Cambodia. For the ease of visiting the country, e-Visa, visa on arrival and three-day business visa are issued. For the safety of tourists, the services of Tourism Police are available. Cambodia has more than 700 hotels and over 1,000 restaurants with around 10 Indian restaurants.



