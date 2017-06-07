Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Canada observes 33% growth in Indian arrivals in March Destination Canada has registered a dynamic growth of 33% in Indian arrivals in the month of March 2017 as compared to the same period the previous year.



Pooja Sabharwal, Account Director, Destination Canada - India, said, “This manifold rise in arrivals figures shows that all the diverse offerings of Canada are being extensively explored by Indian travellers. There has been a sharp increase in the leisure trips to Canada from India owing to the increased disposable income amongst middle and affluent class travellers. Destination Canada’s effort in showcasing the voyagers what’s hidden inside the country is a major contributor to Canada’s dynamic growth. We are hopeful that the country will be gifted with doubled visitor arrivals on its 150th birthday.”

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter