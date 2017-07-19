Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Canada records 37% increase in Indian arrivals in April 2017 Destination Canada showed a growth of over 37% in Indian arrivals to Canada in April, 2017, vis-à-vis last year. This noteworthy rise in the growth rate substantiates the fact that a large number of Indian visitors had explored the tourism offerings of Canada in April.



SanJeet, India Representative – Destination Canada, said, “The 37% increase in Indian footfall to Canada is a big achievement and motivation for us. Having shown such a huge growth proves that Indians are looking at exploring Canada for its exclusiveness. From scenic beauty, shopping avenues, adventurous experiences, train journeys to self-drives, Canada has everything to offer for Indian travellers. We are optimistic about breaking our previous arrival records by the end of 2017.”



In 2017, Destination Canada is more focussed on educating consumers as well as travel trade partners about the soft adventure, vibrant city life, nightlife, self-drive holidays and wildlife viewing options of Canada.



