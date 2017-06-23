Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Chef Kunal Kapur launches web-series on Australian food & wine Celebrated chef and restaurateur, Kunal Kapur announced the launch of #TravelWithKunal – a seven episode web series capturing his food & wine experiences in Australia. The web-series premieres today and will take viewers on a unique journey covering Australia’s culinary, cultural, historical, wildlife and iconic experiences. Every Friday the episodes will be aired at 11 am on Chef Kunal Kapur’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.



Speaking on the launch Chef Kunal shared, “Travel is a dear passion of mine and #TravelWithKunal is my way of bringing it to life, and sharing it with all. I am excited to launch the first chapter with Tourism Australia. I can’t wait for the viewers to enjoy the best of food, wine and local adventures of Australia through my eyes.”



Commenting on the occasion, Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf, Tourism Australia, “We’re honoured to have hosted Kunal Kapur, one of the most eminent chefs in India today. #TravelWithKunal will help us showcase unique Australian experiences to Indian travellers through the lens of an undisputed food connoisseur. This is well aligned with the growing preference of Indian travellers to consider food and wine experiences over others, while planning their international vacations.”



He further added, “As a seamless extension to our Restaurant Australia campaign, we are certain that the upcoming series by Chef Kunal will exhibit some of the finest gastronomic experiences across the states of South Australia and Queensland. Additionally, the series will also give Indian audiences a glimpse of Australia’s distinctive wildlife, coastal and aquatic experiences.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter