China eyes USD 1 trillion from tourism As per the PTI report, China plans to raise its tourism revenue to CNY 7 trillion (about USD 1 trillion) by 2020 to make the industry a major driver of the economic growth. The Chinese government's five-year tourism plan (2016-20) says China will strive to develop tourism into a major driver for economic transformation and upgrades. The sector made over CNY 4 trillion last year.



By 2020, investment in tourism sector is expected to grow to CNY 2 trillion, and the sector will contribute more than 12% to the country’s GDP, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Travel agencies will be encouraged to sell more diverse products, such as countryside trips and tours of old revolutionary bases. The quality of tourist destinations must be raised, partly through five tourist city clusters and 10 national tour belts.





