Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS China issues travel advisory to its nationals visiting India As per the PTI report, China has issued a travel advisory to its nationals visiting India, the first such warning after the Doklam standoff, warning them about denial of visas to visit "restricted areas" like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Chinese Embassy in India issued the advisory, the third in four months, for Chinese tourists in India. The warning was posted on the embassy's website on Tuesday, state-run Global Times reported on Thursday.

