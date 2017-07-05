Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS CLIA appoints Cruise Club as its first Executive Partner in Asia Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Australasia announced a partnership with Cruiseclub Vacations Pvt Ltd (Cruise Club). Via this partnership, Cruise Club has been appointed as the first Executive Partner (Travel & Tourism) for CLIA in Asia.



Tarique Hussain, Director – Cruise Club, noted, “In appointing Cruise Club as the first Executive Partner (Travel & Tourism ) for CLIA in Asia, the partnership is recognizes the contribution Cruise Club has made in the Indian industry in training and empowering travel agents to grow their cruise business from India.”



He further added, “India is one of the fastest growing source markets for cruise lines, and Indian guests are now expanding their horizon from mainstream and popular cruises to now even exploring luxury, expedition, river and small ship cruising! Our appointment with CLIA further endorses the opportunities in the market, and reinforces our focus on training our travel partners in India.”



Peter Kollar, Head of International Training & Development, CLIA, has been working closely with Cruise Club to get the program on its way. Kollar said, “CLIA is the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, and is dedicated to promoting the cruise travel experience; educate and train its travel agent members; and promote and explain the value, desirability and affordability of a cruise holiday.”



He also noted, "We value the focus on training that Cruise Club brings, and through this partnership, Cruise Club will work with us and represent CLIA at regional cruise trainings, and introduce CLIA to the Indian travel industry."



