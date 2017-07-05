CLIA appoints Cruise Club as its first Executive Partner in Asia

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)
Australasia announced a partnership with Cruiseclub Vacations Pvt Ltd
(Cruise Club). Via this partnership, Cruise Club has been appointed as
the first Executive Partner (Travel & Tourism) for CLIA in Asia.
Tarique Hussain, Director – Cruise Club, noted, “In appointing
Cruise Club as the first Executive Partner (Travel & Tourism ) for
CLIA in Asia, the partnership is recognizes the contribution Cruise Club
has made in the Indian industry in training and empowering travel
agents to grow their cruise business from India.”
He further
added, “India is one of the fastest growing source markets for cruise
lines, and Indian guests are now expanding their horizon from mainstream
and popular cruises to now even exploring luxury, expedition, river and
small ship cruising! Our appointment with CLIA further endorses the
opportunities in the market, and reinforces our focus on training our
travel partners in India.”
Peter Kollar, Head of International Training & Development,
CLIA, has been working closely with Cruise Club to get the program on
its way. Kollar said, “CLIA is the world’s largest cruise industry trade
association, and is dedicated to promoting the cruise travel
experience; educate and train its travel agent members; and promote and
explain the value, desirability and affordability of a cruise holiday.”
He
also noted, “We value the focus on training that Cruise Club brings,
and through this partnership, Cruise Club will work with us and
represent CLIA at regional cruise trainings, and introduce CLIA to the
Indian travel industry.”