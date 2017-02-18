Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Club Med launches live Indian cuisine station at its Kani, Bali, Bintan & Malaysian resorts Club Méditerranée, also known as Club Med has launched live Indian cuisine stations at its buffet restaurants in Kani Maldives, Bali Indonesia, Bintan Indonesia and Cherating Malaysia. This will enable ClubMed to offer both Indian & foreign guests a variety of Indian delicacies. The company currently operates 67 Trident-rated luxury resorts in 26 countries.



Manoj Upadhyay, Country Manager India ClubMed said, “Indian cuisine is immensely popular all over the world and the launch of live Indian cuisine station at our resorts is a significant milestone as it will help us in serving our guests with sumptuous buffet meals and develop a special bond with them over delicious Indian cuisine. We hope that our Indian cuisine will be appreciated not only by Indian guests, but also by international guests as well”.



The buffet restaurants will offer a wide variety of Indian cuisines ranging from aromatic curries to vegetarian and non-vegetarian fares like Butter & Tandoori chicken, Jheera Pulao, Rajma, all cooked with local ingredients and Indian spices. The guest can enjoy live demonstration in the open kitchens.



ClubMed's all-inclusive resorts offers a choice of premium experiences comprising accommodation (Club, Deluxe, Suite), airport transfers, international buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner, unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, an array of land and water sports activities, kids club, entertainment evenings, etc. More than 2,000 Indians visited ClubMed resort in 2016 and the company intends to achieve a 25-30% annual growth in Indian guests to their resorts in the next 4-5 years.



