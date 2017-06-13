Cox & Kings partners with Spain Tourism for Tapas Day Celebrations

Spain's popular small food portions - Tapas that
has garnered much interest around the world is all set to be celebrated
in Indian Metro cities by Spain Tourism and
Cox & Kings. The celebrations have commenced on June 13 and will
continue until June 25 across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. World Tapas
Day celebrates the miniature dishes of Spain and through it showcases
its culture and tradition.
In keeping with the popularity of Spain's finest cuisine and
marking Tapas' worldwide celebration, Cox & Kings presented its
comprehensive guidebook – 'En-Route' that features exclusive itineraries
blended with culinary experiences specially curated by Master Chef
India, Shipra Khanna and Cox & Kings.
Speaking on the occasion, Karan Anand, Head-Relationships, Cox
& Kings said," Spain's cuisine is an experience in itself and one
such part of the culinary magic that Spain creates is Tapas. The
celebration of the very cuisine is a great opportunity to explore the
land of culture and nature."