Cox & Kings partners with Spain Tourism for Tapas Day Celebrations Spain's popular small food portions - Tapas that has garnered much interest around the world is all set to be celebrated in Indian Metro cities by Spain Tourism and Cox & Kings. The celebrations have commenced on June 13 and will continue until June 25 across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. World Tapas Day celebrates the miniature dishes of Spain and through it showcases its culture and tradition.



In keeping with the popularity of Spain's finest cuisine and marking Tapas' worldwide celebration, Cox & Kings presented its comprehensive guidebook – 'En-Route' that features exclusive itineraries blended with culinary experiences specially curated by Master Chef India, Shipra Khanna and Cox & Kings.



Speaking on the occasion, Karan Anand, Head-Relationships, Cox & Kings said," Spain's cuisine is an experience in itself and one such part of the culinary magic that Spain creates is Tapas. The celebration of the very cuisine is a great opportunity to explore the land of culture and nature."



