Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Cox & Kings to open Thai Visa Application centres in Tier-II and III cities of India Cox & Kings Global Services (CKGS) has now been empanelled by the Royal Thai Embassy in Delhi and the consulates in Chennai and Kolkata to open the new Thai Visa Application Centres across the country. The new centres located in New Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata are now operational. In the next phase of operations, offices will be open in Tier-II and III cities.



Speaking on the expansion plans, Venku Murthi, Chief Operating Officer, CKGS said, ``The expansion of our services on an All-India level is an affirmation of the confidence that the Thai government has in CKGS and we will maintain our professional standards as we move to other locations in India to boost Thailand tourism.’’



CKGS will provide services such as disseminating visa related information provided and approved by the Thai Embassy and its consulates as well as pre-scrutiny of documents and acceptance of visa application and passports from the general public and travel agents.



Thailand registered a 15% growth in Indian tourist arrivals in the first half of 2017 and India is ranked sixth in terms of tourist arrivals in Thailand.



