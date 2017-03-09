STRATEGY

Crystal Cruises to appoint PSAs in India Open for discussions with Indian film units

Crystal Cruises, Edie Rodriguez & Naresh Rawal



Crystal Cruises, a six-star cruise brand by Genting Hong Kong, will be announcing its Preferred Sales Agents (PSAs) in the Indian market this month. It will be a mix of some new agents onboard and some PSA’s of the sister concern - Star Cruises. The partner agents will be offered a flat rate of attractive commission, highlighted Edie Rodriguez, President and CEO, Crystal Cruises on her three-city agent networking meets in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.



Rodriguez added, “India is a potential market for outbound tourism. People are getting wealthier here and discerning in terms of travel. In this initial phase, we plan to work in synergy with the sister brands and understand the clientele out here, thereby spreading awareness on the exclusive, customised and varied offerings of Crystal Cruises.” Realising the trend of film tourism in India, she confirmed that they are open to tie-up with film production units and cash incentives for the same can be discussed.



Talking about the challenges in the Indian market, she lamented that the Indian travellers need to evolve from the 3-4 days of sailing and instead undertaker vacations for at least a week or two.



Rodriguez elaborated that Crystal Cruises is an uber luxury brand experience which will operate 57 itineraries with 89 ports of call in 37 countries this year. The brand operates cruise sailings from 5 nights to 128 nights. Three new 1,000-guest vessel comprising 48 residence apartments will be launched in 2022.



Crystal’s portfolio spans across cruises, yachts, river cruises, air cruise and residences. Air cruise is all set to debut on August 31, 2017. Six new ships will also be added to the river cruises vertical by 2019. Three new yacht vessels will start operating by 2021.



