Crystal’s Edie Rodriguez named Entrepreneur of the Year in Florida

Crystal CEO and President Edie Rodriguez was awarded top honours from Ernst & Young (EY) during its annual Entrepreneur of the Year Florida Awards. The regional awards were presented during a black-tie gala in Orlando on Friday night, June 23, where Rodriguez was recognized in the Retail and Consumer Products category for excellence in innovation and personal commitment to her business and her community.



Judges included past winners of the award, leading CEOs, private capital investors and other regional business leaders.



Since taking the helm of Crystal in 2013, Rodriguez has led the company through an exponential brand and fleet expansion that will see new luxury vessels on the rivers, oceans and air by 2022.



“I am humbled and proud to receive such prestigious recognition from the judges of Ernst & Young,” says Rodriguez. “The work of the Entrepreneur of the Year organization is absolutely vital to inspiring the business leaders of today and the future to continue thinking dynamically and leading with vision, and I’m honored to be a part of this process.”



As Crystal continues its path of tremendous expansion of its fleet – which has grown from the two award-winning, ultra-luxury ocean ships of Crystal Cruises to now comprise Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Yacht Expedition Cruises, Crystal AirCruises, Crystal Luxury Air, and will debut at least one new vessel per year by 2022 – its place as the leader in luxury travel experiences will only be further solidified.