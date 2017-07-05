Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Czech Ambassador inaugurates VFS Global Visa Application Centres in Chandigarh & Jalandhar The Embassy of the Czech Republic and VFS Global inaugurated the 15th and 16th Czech Republic Visa Application Centres in Chandigarh and Jalandhar respectively, significantly extending the network of visa application facilities in the north of India.



The centre in Chandigarh was inaugurated by Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic in India, at a ceremony held on July 5, 2017. The centre is centrally located at Elante Offices, Unit no. B 209, 2nd Floor, Office Block B, Plot no. 178- 178A, Industrial & Business Park, Phase – I, Chandigarh 160002.



At the launch, Hovorka said, “The launch of the Czech Republic Visa Application Centre in Chandigarh reflects the country's genuine commitment to provide for the growing demands of Visas to the country among Indian tourists, business and culture. As a result of this policy, the Czech Republic has emerged as one of the preferred European destinations for Indian tourists.”



Commenting on the launch of the visa centres, Vinay Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, said, "Outbound traffic from India is constantly growing, and the Czech Republic in particular is rapidly gaining popularity as a preferred tourist destination among Indian travel enthusiasts. With North India being a large source market for travel to Europe, the new centres will help enhance the visa services network for the Czech Republic visa applicants in the region."



