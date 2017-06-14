Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Destination Canada records 33% growth in Indian arrivals during March Destination Canada has registered a growth of 33% in Indian arrivals for March, 2017. Commenting on this development, Pooja Sabharwal, Account Director, Destination Canada - India, said, “This manifold rise in arrivals figures shows that all the diverse offerings of Canada are being extensively explored by Indian travellers. There has been a sharp increase in the leisure trips to Canada from India owing to the increased disposable income amongst middle and affluent class travellers. Destination Canada’s effort in showcasing the voyagers what’s hidden inside the country is a major contributor to Canada’s dynamic growth. We are hopeful that the country will be gifted with doubled visitor arrivals on its 150th birthday.”



Destination Canada is aiming to make 2017 a roaring year for tourism. It is engaged with the travel trade on consistent and sustained basis through activities, workshops and networking sessions so.



