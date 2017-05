Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS DMC Royal Arabian to be official Destination Management Partner for SIIMA 2017 UAE based DMC Royal Arabian announced itself as the official Destination Management Partner for the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2017 which are going to be held for the first time in Abu Dhabi on June 30 and July 1 this year. The DMC has got the exclusive rights for promoting packages for SIIMA 2017- Abu Dhabi.





Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter