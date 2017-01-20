Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Dream Cruises to shift base to Singapore from Dec 3, 2017 SuperStar Virgo relocates to Manila with triple homeport itinerary Joining hands with Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Dream Cruises, the luxury cruise ship by Genting Hong Kong, will be shifting its homeport from Guangzhou to Singapore on December 3, 2017 for a span of one year. This will be Dream Cruises' first ever homeport in South East Asia. The six-month itinerary is available for booking by agents from January end onwards.



Thatcher Brown, President – Dream Cruises, said, "The change of homeport will mark a new chapter in Dream Cruises' history. We have received overwhelming support from Singapore Tourism Board and the destination will serve as an ideal base with excellent cruise infrastructure. We aim to reinforce Singapore as a cruise hub and elevate tourist growth bring in 200,000 inbound cruise passengers, 175 million air ticketing revenue, 40 million hotel revenue and USD 30 million of agent commission."



SuperStar Virgo will also relocate its homeport from Nansha to Manila, Philippines from March 17, 2017 onwards upto May 27. "The itinerary is pretty interesting with triple homeport on offer. Travellers can choose from a 5-night itinerary from Manila to Manila, 5-night sailing from Hong Kong to Hong Kong and another 5-night travel from Kaohsiung (Taiwan) back to the same place," highlighted Michael Goh, Senior Vice President, Sales, Star Cruises.



On being asked whether moving all ships from China is a conscious decision, Goh added that China is an very potential market but we also do want to test the waters at the other potential destinations. World Dream, the second Dream ship is currently being constructed in Germany and is expected to be complete by October this year. "We are yet to announce its Asian homeport and itinerary this year, then you will know," he said.



Singapore's iconic nightlife brand "Zouk" will now also be present on Dream Cruises.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter