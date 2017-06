Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Dreamtime 2017 to be held from December 3-9, in Brisbane Tourism Australia has confirmed that Dreamtime 2017 will be held in Brisbane from December 3-9, 2017 in partnership with the Brisbane Convention Bureau.



Dreamtime 2017 will aim to secure approximately 120 qualified international business events decision makers and international trade media from 10 key markets.



Held every two years in a different Australian destination, the Dreamtime program consists of business to business sessions between Australian industry and international incentive agents.

