Dubai Frame to offer stunning views of the city from October onwards

The Dubai Municipality has announced that the Dubai Frame will officially open to the public in October 2017. The 150-metre high, and 193-metre long landmark has recently begun undergoing gold cladding to residents' and tourists' delight.



Once completed, visitors will be able to access the structure through the Star Gate in Zabeel Park. Dubai Frame features two 150 metre towers that are connected via a 93-metre bridge. Dubai Municipality have also indicated that the space on the ground floor will be used for exhibitions, and will carry portraits of Dubai in the past while depicting how the city has evolved over the years.



When visitors get to the top, they will be able to enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the city: from one side the older parts including Al Karama and Bur Dubai, and from the other the newer skyline of high-rises and skyscrapers down Sheikh Zayed Road towards the iconic Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai.



Dubai Frame is expected to attract approximately 2 million visitors each year, and will take its rightful place on the list of Dubai's world-renowned landmarks, joining the Burj Khalifa and the Burj Al Arab.



