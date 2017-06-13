Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Dubai Parks & Resorts expects India to contribute 20% of total business in 2017 Recording overall 586,355 visits during Q1, 2017, Dubai Parks & Resorts (DPR) is expecting the Indian outbound market to contribute 20% of the total business for the attraction in 2017. David Loiseau, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, DPR, said, “Dubai’s tourism agency reported 14.2 million overnight visitors last year with India as its largest source market for the first time. About 1.6 million people visited Dubai from India last year, a 26% year-on-year increase. When DPR did the market sizing for India, we quickly realised that India was critical for the success of our destination.”



Loiseau added that DPR is currently undergoing a ramp-up in its operations and it is too soon to discuss expected visitor numbers for the year.



Spread over 25 million sq ft, DPR comprises three theme parks i.e. Motiongate, Bollywood Parks and Legoland, one entertainment walkway called Riverland and Hotel Lapita, a Polynesian-themed resort. Talking about the popular attraction, Loiseau answered, “Each park at the destination is distinctive in its own way. We have chosen popular elements from around the world and brought them altogether at Dubai Parks and Resorts. We have created a one-of-a-kind leisure and entertainment destination featuring the best of the East and the West, therefore, it’s difficult to pin point one popular park as each park caters to a different kind of audience.”



Hotel Lapita opened in January and has recorded occupancy of 21% in Q1. The last week of March reported a high occupancy for the hotel with rooms going almost full. Loiseau exclaimed that the performance of the Lapita has been good across variables post its launch.



DPR has recently announced its campaign ‘The Amazing List’ exclusively for Indians and has partnered with multiple travel and trade brands across India for promotion. The summer packages which started from May 21 this year are INR 3,420 per person, which includes admission to any one park with unlimited food and beverage and INR 5,175 which includes admission to any two parks over one day with unlimited food and beverage.



