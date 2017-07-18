Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Dubai records 25% increase in inbound cruise travellers Dubai witnessed 25% growth in cruise tourism last year as the destination hosted 157 ship calls welcoming an overall 600,000 passengers in 2016. Jamal Humaid Al Falasi, Director, Dubai Cruise Tourism expressed that India is the largest source market for Dubai in terms of inbound visitors while in terms of cruising to Dubai it has climbed up to 14th position.



“The potential that India outbound market carries is not hidden. Dubai has always been the favourite destination of Indian travellers. In terms of cruise tourism in Dubai, India is growing as a strong contributor as from 21st position in 2015 it reached to 14th position in 2016 in terms of source market for cruise tourism and we are hopeful that India outbound travel will continue to cruise to Dubai in robust numbers,” Falasi added.



Falasi was speaking at the Dubai Cruise Tourism roadshow organised in Mumbai recently. MSC Cruises, Costa Cruises and Royal Caribbean International were part of the delegation led by Dubai Cruise Tourism Department at roadshow in Mumbai. Earlier this month, Dubai Cruise Tourism held roadshows in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Ahmedabad.



Kunal Sampat, GM - India, MSC Cruises, said, “Dubai cruising from India is certainly picking up. At MSC Cruises, we are receiving y-o-y growth of 18 to 19%. Considering the increase in number of passengers to Dubai for cruising from India, we are deploying bigger ships for the destination for our winter sailings i.e. from December to March.”



Nalini Gupta, Managing Director, Lotus Destinations (GSA, Costa Cruises India) said, “Dubai as a destination in terms of tourism offering continues to evolve and Dubai as a cruise destination is an example of the same. It has vast offerings in terms of tourism and cruise tourism is one of them. The Dubai Cruise Tourism Department is working extensively to promote this tourism offering in the Indian market and their efforts are turning out fruitful. Indian agents are now selling Dubai as a cruise tourism destination extensively.”



