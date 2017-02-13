Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Dubai welcomes 1.8 million overnight visitors from India Reflecting growth of 12% over 2015 The Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) recently revealed that in 2016, India brought in 1.8 million overnight tourists reflecting a 12% growth over 2015. Overall the South Asian markets across the Indian sub-continent continued to deliver impressive volumes of both first time and repeat traffic demonstrating the ability of Dubai to retain its appeal through a diverse range of evolving destination offerings.



Expectations on tourism growth from India remain high for 2017 with even stronger bilateral ties being forged between the UAE and India, highlighted by the recent presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as the Chief Guest at India’s 68th Republic Day celebrations.



DTCM also released its annual visitor figures showing Dubai attracted 14.9 million overnight visitors in 2016, recording a healthy 5% increase over 2015, and an impressive 4-year CAGR of 8% (2012-2016) since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 2020 tourism strategy.



His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai Tourism, said, “The effectiveness of our three-pronged approach is evidenced by the encouraging 13% growth in volumes from South Asia led by India, despite the demonetisation and cash pressures facing the market. Our traditional core markets spanning the GCC, India, UK and Germany, continue to deliver over 40% of our tourism traffic and we remain committed to investing further in driving greater penetration and frequency from these bases where we have built a credible recognition of the Dubai destination offering.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



