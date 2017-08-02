Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Edgard Kagan commences service as U.S. Consul General in Mumbai Edgard Kagan has assumed the post of Consul General of the United States in Mumbai as of August 1, 2017, succeeding former Consul General Thomas Vajda.



Immediately prior to coming to Mumbai, Consul General Kagan served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Besides serving as the Deputy Director for the United States Mission to the United Nations in Washington, his other diplomatic posts include China, Australia, Israel, Hungary, and Cote d’Ivoire. Consul General Kagan is a graduate of Yale University and joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 1991.



"My family and I are honored to be representing our country here in western India. I Look forward to meeting people across our western Indian consular district and to working together to advance the U.S.-Indian partnership on all levels," said Kagan.



