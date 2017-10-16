Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Embassy of Finland hosts photo exhibition of Northern Lights in New Delhi The Embassy of Finland in New Delhi, together with Fortum India and Visit Finland, organised a photo exhibition of the most spectacular phenomena of Finland - The Northern Lights through the lens of Finnish photographers - Miikka Niemi, AskoKuittinen, Markku Inkila, Jorma Luhta and Markus Thomenius.



Inaugurated by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the presence of Nina Vaskunlahti, Ambassador of Finland to India at Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, it was a part of the celebrations of 100 years of independence of Finland. The exhibition was a unique opportunity to experience the magic of this nature’s spectacle held in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Dhaka.



Speaking on the unveiling of the exhibition of Vaskunlahti said, “The Northern Lights is a novel platform to enhance cross cultural relationship between India and Finland. It is an excellent opportunity to showcase the spectacular scenic beauty the nature has bestowed upon in Finland. The Exhibition opens interesting opportunity for the Indian audience to experience Finland through artistic photography; we hope more such events are created in future for an exchange of culture and heritage between the two countries.”



To highlight the many diverse connections between India and Finland, the exhibition turns its eyes to the people of these countries. The exhibition presented nine Indians and seven Finns, who tell about their impressions and experiences of the two countries. The stories range from living in Finland as an Indian student to impressions of Delhi traffic by a visiting Finn. These stories celebrate human curiosity and the reward that comes from immersing oneself into a foreign culture with an open heart. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter