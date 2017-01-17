Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Emirates to launch daily flights to Croatia on June 1 Emirates will further expand its European network with the introduction of a daily flight from Dubai to Zagreb (ZAG), the capital of Croatia from June 1, 2017. The new southeast European destination will be served by an Emirates Boeing 777-300 aircraft, the only wide-body service operating to/from Zagreb, stated a release.



The flight EK129 will depart Dubai at 08:15hours and arrive in Zagreb at 12:20hours (local time). The return flight EK130 will depart Zagreb at 15:35hours and arrive in Dubai at 23:05hours.



The three-class configured Emirates Boeing 777-300 which will operate on the route offers 12 lie-flat seats in First Class, 42 seats in Business Class and 310 spacious seats in Economy Class. Passengers can enjoy up to 2,500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment on Emirates’ award winning ice entertainment system and gourmet a la carte cuisine in all classes. Emirates’ famed service and hospitality will be provided by multi-national cabin crew from over 130 countries, including 234 crew members from Croatia.



“Emirates has had a commercial presence in Croatia since 2003, so to launch full operations is a natural progression. Emirates is pleased to have this opportunity to add such a picturesque destination to our global route network. We look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders in Croatia to provide our world renowned service to our customers on our young, modern fleet of aircraft. We are also committed to our contribution to growing the trade and tourism flows between Croatia and Dubai, as well as encouraging incoming tourism from the Middle East and Asia Pacific, where Emirates operates 45 destinations,” said Thierry Antinori, Emirates’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter