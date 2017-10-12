 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Outbound News Details

OUTBOUND NEWS

Thursday, 12 October, 2017, 12 : 30 PM [IST]

Engadin St. Moritz Tourism Office appoints Gerhard Walter as CEO
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Starting from April, 2017, Gerhard Walter has been appointment as the CEO of Engadin St Moritz Tourism Office. He replaces Ariane Ehrat in the role. Walter has a long standing experience in strategic and operative management having covered several positions in the tourism and travel industry, most recently with Kitzbühel Tourism.

In his new job, Walter and his team of 60 employees will be responsible for operational management of the tourism organisation for St. Moritz and the Engadin Valley across 17 markets.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd