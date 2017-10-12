Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Engadin St. Moritz Tourism Office appoints Gerhard Walter as CEO Starting from April, 2017, Gerhard Walter has been appointment as the CEO of Engadin St Moritz Tourism Office. He replaces Ariane Ehrat in the role. Walter has a long standing experience in strategic and operative management having covered several positions in the tourism and travel industry, most recently with Kitzbühel Tourism.



In his new job, Walter and his team of 60 employees will be responsible for operational management of the tourism organisation for St. Moritz and the Engadin Valley across 17 markets.

