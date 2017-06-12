Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Europamundo expects to reach 3,000 Indian guests in FY2017-18 Records 1,000 passengers from Indian market in first 2 months of this fiscal Europamundo vacaciones, a coach tour operator in Europe and Japan, welcomed 1,000 Indian passengers within the first two months of this financial year i.e. from April 1 to June 1, 2017. During the previous fiscal, which was also the company’s inaugural year in the Indian market, Europamundo recorded 706 Indian passengers. “In the beginning of this fiscal itself, we have outnumbered last year’s statistics. We are excited about the growth we have achieved this year and will focus on continuing the momentum till year end. We will also be looking at expanding our fleet size keeping in mind the growth,” said Roxan Patel, Commercial Manager - West & South India, Europamundo vacaciones. She was speaking at a training session on its latest offerings for travel agents in Mumbai, which was organised in association with Travel Air Representations and United Travel Agents.



Patel said that South and West India have been top contributors in terms of Indian passengers for Europamundo. “Italy, Switzerland and Paris have been most popular among our Indian guests followed by the Spanish ring and Eastern Europe tours. Taking into consideration the response from the Indian market, we aim at reaching 3,000 Indian guests by the end of this financial year,” added Patel.



The coach tour operator is affiliated to UNWTO and WTTC. It provides it guests with guaranteed departures, complimentary city centre evening transfers and allows children with a guaranteed seat.



