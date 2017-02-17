Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Ferrari World Abu Dhabi to launch roller coaster “Turbo Track” this March Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has unveiled “Turbo Track”, a roller coaster set to open at the end of March. The three-stage experience, will give visitors a feel of what it is like to become a Ferrari test driver. Adults and children alike will get a glimpse into the advanced world of the Ferrari Driver Academy, where drivers get an all-round, extensive technical, athletic and cultural training.



The opening two stages of the experience include an on-screen training and performance analysis. Recruits then get onboard Turbo Track and burst through the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi red roof at 102 kmph. Guests can also ride backwards with the experience including front-facing and back-facing seats. “At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, we’re passionate about creating thrilling and inspiring experiences, and we can’t wait to share this incredible new experience with our guests. Not only does this unique ride offer heart-pounding thrills for all riders, it also gives them the chance to see the world through the eyes of a Ferrari test driver, creating once again a strong connection with the legendary brand,” said Jesse Vargas, GM, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.



“This exceptional ride is going to be another first, and I am sure that our guests, young and old, will be excited to Turbo Track – if they dare,” he added.



The completion of Turbo Track was also a monumental feat of engineering, following a highly complex process that saw a 16sqm opening created in the glass funnel, a signature design feature at the center of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the company said in a release. The top of the 64-meter-high track becomes as Island’s highest point, and was created by the same team that built Formula Rossa.



Turbo Track will become the third ride to be launched at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi in a 12-month period, following the opening of Flying Aces and Benno’s Great Race in 2016.

