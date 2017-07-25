STRATEGY

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Fiji records 28% growth in Indian arrivals in first half of 2017 Continuing the trend of witnessing 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in Indian arrivals since the last 5 years, the island nation of Fiji has recorded 28% increase from this market during January to June, 2017, compared to the same period in 2016. Matthew Stoeckel, CEO, Tourism Fiji, said, “India is an emerging market for us as we are seeing constant y-o-y growth from this market. Australia, New Zealand and North America certainly contribute 75% of our total visitors. However, we are focusing our efforts to grow numbers from the markets which are not large contributors, but carry immense potential and India is one such market for us.” Stoeckel shared the statistics during a roadshow organised in Mumbai by Tourism Fiji to introduce the travel trade in Mumbai to the destination’s latest product offerings. The roadshow will be moving to Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai and will conclude in Benglauru on August 1.



Talking about the country, Vaijayanthi Kari, India Representative, Tourism Fiji, said, “Fiji is coming up with new offerings for Indian travellers. Honeymooners have been our prominent targets from the Indian market, but now we are also focusing our efforts to tap the family and FIT segments. High-end brands have entered in Fiji with Marriott recently opened and Six Senses to open by the end of December this year. We collaborated with Bollywood celebrity Ileana D'Cruz for our promotion campaign across various media platforms and the response we have received is commendable, especially on the digital media platform. Considering our promotional efforts and the response from the Indian outbound, we expect to close the year on a double-digit growth.”



The roadshow saw participation of 10 delegates from Fiji, representing hotels, resorts, tour operators and Fiji Airways. The two new participants were Lomani Island Resort and Grand Pacific Hotel.



TravelBiz Monitor interacted with a few suppliers from Fiji to ascertain their views on the Indian outbound travel market. According to Alefiya Singh, Director - Sales & Marketing India, Tour Managers, “Tour Managers has been working for the past five years in the Indian market and has recorded constant growth. Last year we saw 20% growth in Indians travellings to Fiji. We have seen rise in families travelling to Fiji and extending their stay. We participated in this roadshow as it is an effective way to interact with members of travel trade with whom we are unable to reach out and educate them on our offerings.”



For Namale Resort and Spa, Represented in India by Kajal Somaiya, India as a market is growing y-o-y and has emerged as the fourth largest source market for us recording 40 to 50% increase every year. ““Namale Resort and Spa is the only resort in Fiji that has a representative in India. We are associated with the Indian travel market for the last five years, and the Tourism Fiji roadshow always helps us to reach out to Indian travel trade in a very effective manner and showcase our offerings extensively.”



Ecohing similar sentiments, Adeline Lee- Erasito, Director - Business Development, Rosie Holidays, said, “We have been in Indian market for the last five to six years and have seen the market growing at a good pace though still at a low pace. Honeymooners have been one of our popular travel segments in the past years, but now Indian families and FITs are also visiting Fiji. Considering the efforts of Tourism Fiji and our latest offerings, we expect figures of Indian arrivals to grow handsomely.”

