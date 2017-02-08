Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS First wax statue to debut at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong this March Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is set to launch the first-ever wax figure of Korean actor Park Hae-jin this March and the figure will be on display for three months only. Hae-jin is planned to unveil his figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.



During the seven-hour sitting process, Park worked closely with the sculpting team and demonstrated his professionalism. ''I can't believe I'm getting my own figure. The team took very precise measurements and short hundreds of photographs from every angle. It was an unforgettable experience and I am looking forward to see the finished figure," he commented.



''The arrival of Park Hae-jin at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will definitely create more memorable experience to our visitors. Guests will soon be able to see Park Hae-jin at our attraction. We are thrilled for him to be joining our K-Wave Zone alongside other red-hot Korean celebrities," said Jenny You, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

