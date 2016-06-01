‘Fly to Singapore for free’ this monsoon with Tigerair

STRATEGY

As part of the offer, passengers from Bengaluru can fly to Singapore for free by booking a round trip to Singapore for INR 10,999. The offer is valid for booking from May 30 to June 8. The applicable travel period for the offer is July 11 to September 30. Passengers can avail of this offer on the website of Tigerair. Special fares have also been announced for the other Indian routes.



Commenting on the offer Leslie Thng, Chief Commercial Officer, Tigerair and Scoot, said, “We are pleased to add on to the monsoon cheers in India and host our valued passengers on board to give them a taste of our award winning services at pocket friendly prices. This offer is an example of how we strive to provide an added value for money to passengers through such promotions which makes their international trips more affordable. It reaffirms Tigerair as the most valuable airline of choice to fly to Singapore and across our vast network.”



City wise promotional fare details:



City wise promotional fare details:

Departure Arrival Round Trip fare* (in INR) Start of travel period End of travel period Bangalore Singapore 10999 11 July 2016 30 September 2016 Kochi Singapore 8999 11 July 2016 05 October 2016 Hyderabad Singapore 9999 13 July 2016 10 October 2016 Tiruchirappalli Singapore 9999 11 July 2016 28 October 2016 Lucknow Singapore 10999 12 July 2016 09 October 2016



