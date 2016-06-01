‘Fly to Singapore for free’ this monsoon with Tigerair

Tigerair, Singapore-based budget carrier has announced its special ‘Fly to Singapore for free’ offer for Indian travellers. On booking a round trip fare, passengers can fly out of India to Singapore for free.
As part of the offer, passengers from Bengaluru can fly to Singapore for free by booking a round trip to Singapore for INR 10,999. The offer is valid for booking from May 30 to June 8. The applicable travel period for the offer is July 11 to September 30. Passengers can avail of this offer on the website of Tigerair. Special fares have also been announced for the other Indian routes.
Commenting on the offer Leslie Thng, Chief Commercial Officer, Tigerair and Scoot, said, “We are pleased to add on to the monsoon cheers in India and host our valued passengers on board to give them a taste of our award winning services at pocket friendly prices. This offer is an example of how we strive to provide an added value for money to passengers through such promotions which makes their international trips more affordable. It reaffirms Tigerair as the most valuable airline of choice to fly to Singapore and across our vast network.”
This offering aims to encourage Indians to witness the world famous sights and sounds of Singapore and treat themselves to a perfect post summer getaway.
This offering aims to encourage Indians to witness the world famous sights and sounds of Singapore and treat themselves to a perfect post summer getaway. City wise promotional fare details:
|
Departure
|Arrival
|Round Trip fare* (in INR)
|Start of travel period
|End of travel period
|Bangalore
|Singapore
|10999
|11 July 2016
|30 September 2016
|Kochi
|Singapore
|8999
|11 July 2016
|05 October 2016
|Hyderabad
|Singapore
|9999
|13 July 2016
|10 October 2016
|Tiruchirappalli
|Singapore
|9999
|11 July 2016
|28 October 2016
|Lucknow
|Singapore
|10999
|12 July 2016
|09 October 2016