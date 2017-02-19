Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS flydubai to operate flights to Batumi, Qabala & Tivat from June-Sept, 2017 Dubai-based flydubai will add three new destinations to its route network for the upcoming summer, stated a release. Batumi in Georgia, Qabala in Azerbaijan and Tivat in Montenegro are the latest destinations where flydubai will operate flights from June to September 2017. The decision to launch these seasonal routes is in direct response to customer feedback and demand for more leisure destinations on the flydubai network.



flydubai will be the first carrier to offer direct flights from the UAE to Qabala and Tivat, and the first from Dubai to Batumi. GCC nationals will not need a visa to any of these three new destinations, while UAE residence will receive visa on arrival.



flydubai will operate three weekly flights between Dubai and Batumi from June 22 to September 30, 2017 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The carrier will operate two weekly flights between Dubai and Qabala from June 22 to September 17, 2017 on Thursdays and Sundays. flydubai will operate two weekly flights between Dubai and Tivat from June 23 to September 25, 2017 on Mondays and Fridays.



“We would like to thank the authorities in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Montenegro for making it easier for the residents of the UAE and GCC to visit these countries by facilitating their visa requirements,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai. “We continue to look for opportunities to further expand our network and offer our passengers more options to travel especially for the summer holiday season. These popular new routes in will complement our existing comprehensive network and will be a gateway to explore this part of the region,” added Al Ghaith.



Batumi, which will be served by three flights a week, will be flydubai’s second destination in Georgia following Tbilisi. Qabala, which will be served by two fights a week, is flydubai’s second point in Azerbaijan after Baku. While the start of two weekly flights to Tivat will mark flydubai’s first entry to Montenegro.



“We are confident that the demand for these new summer flights will be strong in both Business and Economy Class. The interest in affordable, popular and off-the-beaten-track holiday destinations continues to grow especially from the GCC markets and these routes offer alternative options for those seeking a beach holiday or city breaks ,” said Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President Commercial (UAE, EU, ME, CIS), flydubai.







