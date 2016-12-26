Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Free Visas and discounts to Indian travel agents As per the Business Standard report, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways are offering free transit visas, hotel discounts and extra incentives to travel agents to build their hubs as holiday destinations.



Etihad and Qatar Airways had a market share of 4.7% and 4% respectively in FY16. These two airlines are offering discounts and incentives to get a larger pie of Indian traffic. Earlier this week Etihad notified travel agents about its ‘Abu Dhabi Stopover Programme’ which allows guests to break their journey in the UAE capital and enjoy two-forthe- price-of-one night accommodation offers. The announcement coincided with the launch of its holiday division in India. The airline is marketing packages for Abu Dhabi, UK and the US.



“With every Etihad Holidays package you sell you are entitled to 10% commission, SuperSeller miles (reward points for agency staff) and many other benefits,” the airline informed agents. Last month Qatar Airways introduced it’s holiday-within-a-holiday scheme which allows visitors from India to break their outbound or inbound journey with a stay in Doha, without impacting their total return ticket fare. Qatar is offering free transit visas and passengers transiting to Doha can stopover for upto four days. Dr. Hugh Dunleavy, CCO, Qatar Airways, said, “At Qatar Airways, our brand is about Going places together, and even a short stopover in Doha will enrich the entire journey.”



“The offers may not be significant for revenue or market share growth but will help Etihad and Qatar Airways in brand building, customer engagement and generating interest in destinations. We are now seeing a lot of Indians travelling to Abu Dhabi which has attractions like Ferrari World and Grand Mosque,” said Manoj Chacko, CEO of SOTC’s business travel division.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter