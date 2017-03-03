Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS GNTO India to highlight shooting locations in Germany to attract film tourism The German National Tourist Office (GNTO), India is currently working on designing catalogues highlighting the perfect shooting landscapes and credible production houses in Germany. Eyeing to attract Indian Producers and Directors, GNTO India also plans to do a mega event by the year end in Mumbai to spread a better understanding of such apt locations. The German Film Commission is also open to discussion on providing incentives and on-ground facilitation to the film units, revealed Romit Theophilus, Director - India, German National Tourist Office while speaking to TravelBiz Monitor exclusively.



He further shared, “GNTO India is in the final stages of talks with a film production house for shooting their grand star cast in Germany. We have met the Producer and Director and after few formalities, we will soon make it official. The script of the movie will work very well for destination Germany and we are very excited to start off.”



Germany recorded €2375 average spending per trip by Indian arrivals along with an overwhelming 748,737 Indian overnights in 2016, portraying a growth of 8.1% over 2015. Student travel also surged by 23% from India in the last year. This year GNTO India has forecasted a 3-5% growth in visitor overnights from India and by 2030 the destination is aiming to attract two million Indian travellers.



“We are happy to observe that leisure travel has come at par with business travel. In 2016, the destination recorded 48% first timers and 52% of repeat travellers from India. India is now among the top 20 inbound source markets for Germany as compared to 25th in 2015,” exclaimed Theophilus.



HE Dr. Martin Ney, Ambassador to India, German Embassy highlighted that the World Economic Forum has ranked Germany top third globally on the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness which says it all.



The Ambassador suggested that Indian travellers should include a small town visit in their itinerary for an authentic experience, Theophilus proposed to use City Cards while travelling in Germany.



GNTO India plans to launch its much-awaited online training programme by July this year.



