Greek looking at positioning the country among top 5 European destinations for Indians The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO), the governmental department for the promotion tourism in Greece, has taken its first step towards tapping the Indian outbound travel segment. The tourism board participated in OTM 2017 in Mumbai and interacted with the media to announce its entry in the Indian travel market. Greece Tourism's target is to create awareness about the country as a prominent destination to travel and position Greece in the top-5 list of European destinations among Indians.



Interacting with media in Mumbai, Elena Kountoura, Minister of Tourism, Government of Greece said, “With the entry of Greece Tourism Board in the Indian market we target to associate with the Indian travel trade and grow awareness about Greece as a destination of rich history and culture and want to attract a large proportion of this fastest growing outbound travel market. Last year, Greece welcomed over 28 million visitors and out of this Indian share was limited to around 75,000. We will aim to increase these numbers to a considerable height in the near future.”



Dimitrios Tryfonopoulos, Secretary General, GNTO said, “GNTO is working towards promoting Greece as an ideal destination for all travel segments be it FITS, MICE, honeymooners, film tourism or weddings and celebrations. We have the plan to establish a GNTO office in India soon and associate with Indian travel trade and grow businesses in a dynamic prospect and grow Greece as a popular destination among Indians.”



GNTO is in talks with representatives of various airlines such as Emirates, Qatar, Etihad and Jet Airways to improve the connectivity to Greece for the Indian travellers.



