Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Gregg Wafelbakker appointed as GM-Asia for Tourism New Zealand Tourism New Zealand announced the appointment of Gregg Wafelbakker as General Manager - Asia. This was informed by Stephen England-Hall, Chief Executive, Tourism New Zealand.



Wafebakker joins Tourism New Zealand from Westland Milk Products where he has been based in Shanghai as General Manager China and General Manager Marketing for the past three years. He will assume office on July 3, 2017.



Wafebakker has over 20 years’ experience in the food and beverage industry. He graduated from Massey University in 1994 and joined what was then the New Zealand Dairy Board. With Fonterra and legacy companies, he has held a variety of technical, sales and general management roles in New Zealand, USA, Singapore, Thailand and Germany.



England-Hall said Gregg has a passion for emerging markets, especially in Asia, and is a strong advocate of understanding consumer needs. "Gregg's expertise in marketing and experience of working in several parts of Asia for many years make him an excellent fit for the role, which manages New Zealand's second biggest tourism market, China, along with major emerging markets India and Indonesia. Tourism New Zealand, especially the China and Asia teams, are delighted to welcome Gregg. We look forward to working with him."



