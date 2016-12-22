Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Griffon mulls bookings for Chennai sailing onboard ‘Magellan’ round the world cruise Griffon, a GSA (General Sales Agent) in India for UK’s CMV (Cruise and Maritime Voyages) Cruises is looking at the possibility of offering promotional fares on the maiden 'round the world' cruise onboard ‘Magellan’. Commenting on this development, Vivek Jain, MD, Griffon, said, “Magellan will embark on a ‘round the world’ sailing from London on January 5, 2017. We are working on the possibility of offering one-way promotional fares for sailing on Magellan from Chennai to Singapore. The ship will make a day-long port of call at Chennai on April 8, 2017. From Chennai, Magellan will sail to Singapore via Malaysia and Thailand. We have received quite a few inquiries from agents.” Griffon expects to open full board bookings by next month.



The 46,052-gross tonnage Magellan has a capacity to accommodate 1,250 to 1,450 passengers. Magellan has 9 passenger decks and 726 cabins in 15 grades, of which 14 Balcony Suites, 277 inside and 449 ocean view cabins. It has a guest to crew ratio of 2:1, and Indian vegetarian food is available on request. “Besides, vegetarian meal options of British and international cuisines are served at all restaurants and Indian food is available on request,” said Jain.



In May this year, CMV Cruises appointed Mumbai-based Griffon as its GSA for the Indian market.



