Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Heritage site Bombas Gens opens to the public on July 8 in Valencia, Spain Bombas Gens, an old factory located in Valencia, opens its doors on 8th July as the new headquarter of the ‘Fundació Per Amor a l’Art’. After almost two years of refurbishment, this art deco building has been reinvented into a new and contemporary art centre that aims to be a reference in Valencia.



The opening will be rolled out in two phases. Firstly, the art gallery will be presented to the public on 8 July. The second phase, programmed for autumn 2017, includes a garden, a medieval wine cellar and a new building set aside for social action. The art centre will open with the first presentation of the Per Amor a l’Art collection, plus a temporary exhibition of the work of the photographers Bleda y Rosa and a show exploring stories behind the former Bombas Gens factory.



The new space has kept the building’s singularity that has entitled it as Local Heritage. The art deco façade designed by Cayetano Borso di Carminati and the elements that remind its industrial past have been restored to accomplish its new purpose. The traditional complex will be complemented by a brand new building that will house the social activities of the foundation. In addition, the renowned Valencian chef Ricard Camarena will move his one-Michelin-star restaurant into the complex.



Originally the building, owned by Carlos Gens, was a factory of Hydraulic Pumps (Bombas) in the district of Marchalenes (Valencia) until its closure in 1991. Since then, it has suffered deterioration as a result of the lack of maintenance and a fire that burnt a part of the complex in 2014. Then, ‘Per Amor a l’Art’ Foundation acquired the property with the aim of revamping it and give this historical building a chance to recover its importance within the city. The rehabilitation and extension is designed and overseen by a team of architects comprising Eduardo de Miguel, Annabelle Selldorf and Ramon Esteve. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter