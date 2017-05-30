STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Hertz Global inks agreement with Andrew The Car Rental Company to launch its brands in Sri Lanka



Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International with

Mahen Kariyawasan, MD, Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty Sri Lanka



Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International, said “It is a pleasure to welcome Andrew The Car Rental Company to The Hertz Corporation as our multi-brand franchisee in Sri Lanka. Andrew’s local expertise and excellent customer service will help ensure the brands’ success in the country, where tourism is growing at a rapid rate. We continue to strengthen Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty operations in Asia, offering international travellers and locals alike high quality car rental optionssuitable for different budgets and needs.”



Mahen Kariyawasan, MD, Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty Sri Lanka, said, "We are delighted to operate Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty in Sri Lanka. We are fully committed to providing a high quality service to different customer segments, delivering the high global standards these brands are well known for.



“We intend to expand to the Colombo international airport and another downtown location by early 2018,” Kariyawasan said. “Given that our country is experiencing booming tourism, growth in expatriate relocations and an increase in international investments, we truly believe that this new agreement will be exciting and rewarding for our customers and employees.”



The Sri Lanka rental options include short and long term, self-drive and chauffer-drive car rental solutions and a selection of brand-new vehicles, including compact, wagon/state, luxury cars, SUV and minibuses. The Hertz fleet caters for customers who desire to travel in premium comfort and style. Thrifty provides vehicles appealing to adventure-seekers, and Dollar offers convenient, no-frills options. The Hertz chauffeur-driven service is provided by experienced and professionally trained English-speaking drivers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has launched Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, following the signing of a multi-brand partnership agreement with local franchise partner Andrew The Car Rental Company (Pvt) Ltd. This will allow customers to choose from a broad choice of modern, self-drive vehicles according to their car rental brand preference. In addition, a Hertz chauffeur-driven service is also available.Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International, said “It is a pleasure to welcome Andrew The Car Rental Company to The Hertz Corporation as our multi-brand franchisee in Sri Lanka. Andrew’s local expertise and excellent customer service will help ensure the brands’ success in the country, where tourism is growing at a rapid rate. We continue to strengthen Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty operations in Asia, offering international travellers and locals alike high quality car rental optionssuitable for different budgets and needs.”Mahen Kariyawasan, MD, Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty Sri Lanka, said, "We are delighted to operate Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty in Sri Lanka. We are fully committed to providing a high quality service to different customer segments, delivering the high global standards these brands are well known for.“We intend to expand to the Colombo international airport and another downtown location by early 2018,” Kariyawasan said. “Given that our country is experiencing booming tourism, growth in expatriate relocations and an increase in international investments, we truly believe that this new agreement will be exciting and rewarding for our customers and employees.”The Sri Lanka rental options include short and long term, self-drive and chauffer-drive car rental solutions and a selection of brand-new vehicles, including compact, wagon/state, luxury cars, SUV and minibuses. The Hertz fleet caters for customers who desire to travel in premium comfort and style. Thrifty provides vehicles appealing to adventure-seekers, and Dollar offers convenient, no-frills options. The Hertz chauffeur-driven service is provided by experienced and professionally trained English-speaking drivers. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter