Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Holland records 19% growth in Indian visitors in Q1 2017 The Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions (NBTC) announced an increase in Indian arrivals to the Netherlands in the first quarter of 2017. In comparison with the last year’s Q1 Indian arrival figures, the country recorded a growth of over 19% in Indian arrivals to Holland from January to March this year, proving that India is one of the top growing markets for the destination.



SanJeet, India Representative - NBTC, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to let everyone know that the Indian market continues to be one of the important contributors of international visitors to Holland. Last year, Holland came much closer to the millions of Indian travellers with Jet Airways launching daily non-stop flights from India to Holland. Business missions in 2016 have also increased the graph of Indian arrivals to Holland. With our consolidated efforts in shaping Holland as a perfect getaway destination for Indian travellers, we are hopeful of achieving a double-digit growth.”



To encourage more and more Indian tourists to visit Holland, NBTC has multiple activities planned including familiarisation trips and a three-city business mission in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. To engage with travel trade on a consistent and sustained basis, NBTC is also looking to participate in various multi-city travel trade shows. Tourists are also apprised of Holland's offerings by engaging them in multiple social media and digital campaigns, consumer activations and much more.



