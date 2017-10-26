Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Hong Kong Disneyland Resort launches revamped Travel Professional Website Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) launched its upgraded Travel Professional Website, www.HKDLTA.com, complete with new functionalities available in English, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese. Through the dedicated travel trade portal, industry professionals can stay informed on the latest resort happenings and sales and marketing tools, strengthen their product knowledge of HKDL through the one-stop online training programme for the travel trade, as well as make online bookings for customers using the e-commerce functions.



“The revamped Travel Professional Website offers a range of new features to make sales business with HKDL easier and more efficient,” said James Tung, Director of Travel Trade Sales, HKDL. “We foresee the portal being a vibrant online marketplace for our trade partners, be it on mobile devices, tablets or computers, where they can find everything they need to know about the resort, undergo online training and book resort products for their customers anytime, anywhere. In fact, this is one of our key initiatives this year to expand distribution channels in markets that are less easily reached, such as the Southeast Asian markets. We value the potential of each market and are excited about the opportunities to cast a wider trade network which will in turn expand our reach to end consumers,” he added.



“The site will be a highly useful tool for all travel agents,” Tung added. “We look forward to building closer links with the travel industry as we continue to innovate the resort’s sales and marketing channels to refine the sales experience.”



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter