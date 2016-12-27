Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Hong Kong Tourism unveils new campaign - ‘Best of All, It’s in Hong Kong’ Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB) new global marketing campaign titled ‘Best of All, It’s in Hong Kong’ featuring local personalities and the city’s stunning skyline and scenery was launched recently to showcase the very best of the destination.



In an exciting new era of tourism, the ‘Best of All, It’s in Hong Kong’ brand campaign will help bring a slice of the city’s magic to potential visitors on every continent – and show them the very best of a true destination for all seasons.



The videos highlight the rich diversity and quality of experience that the city offers to the visitors from across the globe. The campaign is a spotlight on four of Hong Kong’s diverse areas of appeal: Gourmet Dining, Fashion and Entertainment, Family Adventures by land, sea and sky, and the Great Outdoors – all introduced by locals who know Hong Kong best.



The campaign with Three-star Michelin Chef Umberto Bombana gives viewers a mouth-watering taste of Hong Kong’s culinary delights; designer Anais Mak offers a tour of the best fashion and hipster hangouts with the help of her superstar friend singer-actor Eason Chan; actor and pilot Michael Wong takes the controls of a helicopter for a family adventure above the city; and movie star Sean Lau takes viewers out into Hong Kong’s breath-taking natural scenery.



"We want visitors to see, feel and have a taste of the best Hong Kong can offer through the eyes of locals through this campaign," said Anthony Lau, Executive Director, HKTB. "By watching these videos, travellers can discover the breathtaking intensity, the surprising contrasts, the rewarding variety and the captivating style this wonderful city can offer. This new brand campaign will take Hong Kong to new heights as a destination by connecting and inspiring people, especially families and young people, to travel here and experience the best and most authentic Hong Kong moments."



