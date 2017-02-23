Hurtigruten appoints Cruise Professionals as exclusive GSA for India & Sri Lanka

Effective February 2017, Hurtigruten has appointed
Cruise Professionals as the exclusive GSA for India and Sri Lanka with a
view to grow revenue opportunities and establish wider distribution in
these two markets.
By enhancing their commitment in India and
Sri Lanka, the management of both companies aim to make Hurtigruten a
major exploration cruise brand in India with significant growth in the
years ahead. In addition, global expansion plans continue to spread
across key expedition cruise regions of Antarctica, South America,
Canadian High Arctic, Greenland, Iceland and Svalbard.
Recognising the need for a concentrated brand and product
development strategy to service India and Sri Lanka, William Harber,
Hurtigruten’s President for China & Asia-Pacific says, “Our
partnership with Cruise Professionals will enable the rapid expansion of
our exploration cruising and coastal Norway products. This association
leverages Cruise Professionals’ expertise in managing distribution.
Their operating model and strengths in sales and marketing will deepen
current relationships and create future trade arrangements across India
and Sri Lanka.”
Nishith Saxena, Founder & Director of Cruise Professionals
says, “Hurtigruten and Cruise Professionals association has come at a
time when a large section of Indian travellers are seeking a different
experience that goes beyond the normal cruising options. We shall make
Hurtigruten easy for the travel agent to sell and deliver a complete
solution for adventurous travelers by educating the trade about these
unique voyages offered to some of the world’s most breathtaking
destinations.”
All existing Hurtigruten bookings will continue as normal. After
March 31, 2017, new bookings shall be booked and managed via the Cruise
Professionals office.
Established in 1893, Hurtigruten is the world leader in
adventure and active explorer trips in Norwegian, Arctic and Antarctic
waters, with its current fleet of 14 vessels.