Hurtigruten appoints Cruise Professionals as exclusive GSA for India & Sri Lanka Effective February 2017, Hurtigruten has appointed Cruise Professionals as the exclusive GSA for India and Sri Lanka with a view to grow revenue opportunities and establish wider distribution in these two markets.



By enhancing their commitment in India and Sri Lanka, the management of both companies aim to make Hurtigruten a major exploration cruise brand in India with significant growth in the years ahead. In addition, global expansion plans continue to spread across key expedition cruise regions of Antarctica, South America, Canadian High Arctic, Greenland, Iceland and Svalbard.



Recognising the need for a concentrated brand and product development strategy to service India and Sri Lanka, William Harber, Hurtigruten’s President for China & Asia-Pacific says, “Our partnership with Cruise Professionals will enable the rapid expansion of our exploration cruising and coastal Norway products. This association leverages Cruise Professionals’ expertise in managing distribution. Their operating model and strengths in sales and marketing will deepen current relationships and create future trade arrangements across India and Sri Lanka.”



Nishith Saxena, Founder & Director of Cruise Professionals says, “Hurtigruten and Cruise Professionals association has come at a time when a large section of Indian travellers are seeking a different experience that goes beyond the normal cruising options. We shall make Hurtigruten easy for the travel agent to sell and deliver a complete solution for adventurous travelers by educating the trade about these unique voyages offered to some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.”



All existing Hurtigruten bookings will continue as normal. After March 31, 2017, new bookings shall be booked and managed via the Cruise Professionals office.



Established in 1893, Hurtigruten is the world leader in adventure and active explorer trips in Norwegian, Arctic and Antarctic waters, with its current fleet of 14 vessels.



