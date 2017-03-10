Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS ICS Travel Group promotes luxury travel to Indonesia ICS Travel Group, a Destination Management Company (DMC) recently concluded the four-city ICS Indonesia Roadshow in association with Indonesia Tourism and Garuda Indonesia covering Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi. The delegation comprised 20 suppliers. This year itself, ICS Travel Group plans to organise two more roadshows focussing Cambodia and Vietnam.



Laney Shoup, Director-Marketing, ICS Travel Group, said that the luxury travel segment is approximately 30% from the Indian market. “Ours is a niche, luxury travel, tours and services brand offering tailor-made solutions for the high-end travellers. Going forward, we aim to enhance the awareness about other destinations too. Millennials are one of our focus segments who are willing to pay for authentic experiences. We also see major traction from Tier-II and III cities in India,” she stated. ICS is currently working with 500 Indian agents and is aggressively planning to conduct product trainings for its partner buyers.



Arjun Mukundd, Senior Manager-Sales, ICS Travel Group, exclaimed that Indonesia is attracting major demand from Indian travellers while the interest is growing for Cambodia and Vietnam among Indians. Apart from the popular travel destination of Bali, Indian travellers are also showing interest in travel to Flores, Komodo Island, Java Island, Sulawesi Island, Sumatra Island, Kalimantan, Lombok Island and Gili Island in Indonesia, he stressed.



ICS Travel Group also promotes Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and India along with Indonesia.

