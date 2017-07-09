Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS India emerges as the top inbound source market for Sri Lanka Witnessing the growth and potential from India, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) has taken a step forward in consolidating their presence in the Indian market. SLTPB organised a travel-trade interaction in Kolkata on the July 6, this year. The objective of this event was to highlight and boom Sri Lanka as a leading leisure and MICE destination. Top of the line travel professionals attended the event as well as interacted with the SLTPB team, to understand the unique offerings for Indian travellers in Sri Lanka.



SLTPB expects more than 26% growth in the footfall this year and aims for about 4, 50,000 Indian tourist, to discover the beautiful destination in 2017. Sri Lanka is growing as, 'a destination for all seasons'! The year 2016 saw approximately 356,729 Indian tourist visiting Sri Lanka compared to around 3,16,247 in 2015. In 2016 destination Sri Lanka, saw a growth of 12.8% in Indian arrival over last year.



Viranga Bandara, Assistant Director /Marketing (India), SLTPB on his visit to India conversed with the travel fraternity to promote Sri Lanka as the exotic destination among niche travellers and holiday makers. He quoted, "Sri Lanka has gained immense popularity in India and has experienced a consistent growth over the period. We have come first to Kolkata to explore this beautiful landmark of joyful people and tap the travel agents to increase the flow of business. We will also be participating at the travel fairs in Kolkata & other cities of India to enhance destination visibility among travel trade & consumers, to further consolidate Sri Lanka's position as preferred destination for Indian travellers. We are confident that in 2017 a lot of more Indians will choose Sri Lanka as their preferred holiday destination. Sri Lanka wholeheartedly welcomes Indians."



On July 6, SriLankan Airlines launch its operations from three more cities of India; Hyderabad, Coimbatore & Visakhapatnam. With this addition SriLankan Airlines will now provide direct connectivity from 14 Indian cities with over 100 flights including Kolkata.



