Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS India emerges sixth largest source market for Eurail Rail Europe in association with its partner Eurail organised the 2017 Eurail Trade event in Mumbai to educate the travel trade about the Rail Europe passes, in particular the Eurail passes. Eurail pass aims to provide travellers with unlimited and flexible travel across Europe. Emilie Parfondry, Market Plan Manager, Rail Europe and Simone Ruf, Deputy CCO & VP Marketing and Business Development, Europe along with Yi Ding, Market Manager Asia, Eurail Group G.I.E. gave insights to travel agents.



In 2016, 13,537 Indian travellers who visited Europe opted for Eurail pass with net revenues reaching EUR 4 million, making India the sixth biggest source market globally and third in Asia for Eurail. The Indian travellers favoured the Swiss destinations as the most visited routes were Engelberg-Luzern followed by Interlaken-Luzern and Luzern-Zurich. The top visited nation by Indians through Eurail pass was Switzerland followed by Germany and Italy.



For 2017, with Eurostar pass Eurail will allow its customers to travel to Paris and Brussels from London. Also, it has introduced one country pass for France and two country select pass for Italy-Switzerland. The age limit for youth travellers has been increased to 28 this year which was 26 up till 2016. Further, there have been renewals of various other travel pass and products already in the list of Eurail.



According to Ding, "In 2015, there was a 49% sales growth from the Indian market and 2016 being a difficult year for Europe, India was the only market for us last year which recorded a growth. We see huge potential in the Indian market and we are here to educate the Indian travel trade about our rail passes. The potential of the Indian outbound travel is not hidden from the world and seeing the response we have aroused from the Indian travellers in the past for Eurail pass, we predict a double digit growth for this year."



